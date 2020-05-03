|
|
BRANCHVILLE - Theresa Barrett (Terry), of Branchville, born Theresa Ann Morere, of Paterson, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Terry loved to make others laugh and was always there when someone needed her. She will be remembered for her smile, laugh and empathy towards others. Terry was a long-time employee at Frankford Township Elementary School. She proudly served on the PTA and Sussex County Fair committee.
Terry is survived by her devoted husband of over 51 years, Joe Barrett; as well as their three children and their spouses, Joseph, of Phoenix, Ariz., Christine, of Leland, N.C., and Kelly, of Andover. Terry was also blessed with eight grandchildren and countless friends.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020