1/1
Theresa M. Lincoln
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa M. Lincoln
Lafayette - Theresa M. Lincoln, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William Lincoln in 2012 and two daughters, Sheryll Jones in 2009 and Hollie Vaughan in 2019. She is survived by two daughters Gail and Rhonda (both of Lafayette), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Theresa was an English teacher who was passionate about education. She was on the Lafayette Twp. Board of Education and became President during the time the new School was being planned on Beaver Run Rd.
Theresa was also passionate about animals, especially horses. She loved the outdoors and many happy hours were spent trail riding, bike riding and cross-country skiing.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 NJ-15, Lafayette Township, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be offered in Theresa's name to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved