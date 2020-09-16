Theresa M. Lincoln
Lafayette - Theresa M. Lincoln, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William Lincoln in 2012 and two daughters, Sheryll Jones in 2009 and Hollie Vaughan in 2019. She is survived by two daughters Gail and Rhonda (both of Lafayette), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Theresa was an English teacher who was passionate about education. She was on the Lafayette Twp. Board of Education and became President during the time the new School was being planned on Beaver Run Rd.
Theresa was also passionate about animals, especially horses. She loved the outdoors and many happy hours were spent trail riding, bike riding and cross-country skiing.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 NJ-15, Lafayette Township, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be offered in Theresa's name to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.