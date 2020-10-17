1/1
Thomas Anthony "Tom" Sniffen Jr.
Thomas "Tom" Anthony Sniffen, Jr.
Port Charlotte, FL - February 13, 1953 - October 9, 2020
Thomas Anthony Sniffen, Jr., 67, of Port Charlotte, Florida peacefully passed at home with family on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Tom was born February 13, 1953 in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Thomas and Vivian Sniffen. He was a 1971 graduate of Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta, NJ. Tom owned and operated Sniffen Trucking, Inc. in Andover, NJ and was a volunteer fireman in New Jersey. Upon retirement he moved to Port Charlotte with his wife and family in 2011. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed building and racing his cars which included his 2017 Mustang GT. He loved spending time with his English Bulldogs; Lilly Pad and Maggie Mae. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his family and going on family vacations.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 32 years, Donna M. Sniffen; two daughters, Elizabeth S. (William) Vollert and Rebecca (Justin) Sniffen; and four grandchildren, Aubrey, William, Vivian & Olivia. He was preceded in death by his sister Donna Curry in 2007.
Memorial services celebrating Tom's life will be held Saturday 2:00 PM, October 24, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. A live stream of the celebration of life will be accessible thorough a link provided by loved ones.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Friends may visit online at www.robrersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
