|
|
HARDWICK - Thomas C. Bennett, 69 years old, of Hardwick, passed away at his farm on Dec. 14, 2019.
He was born in Newton on Dec. 29, 1949, to Henry and Ruth (Quick) Bennett. He had been a self-employed farmer and a well known friend to all.
He is survived by his wife, Sara; a daughter, Amanda Bennett, wife, Tomi Cerciello; two brothers, John, wife, Lisa, and Gary, wife, Susan; three sisters, Joyce Newport, husband, Tom, Susan Bennett-Smickle, and Diane Rowland, husband, Peter; and many nieces and nephews.
A period of visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, (use Columbia for GPS), followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. There will also be a celebration of life on Dec. 29, at Blairstown Fire House, Stillwater Road, Blairstown. The time will be announced.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tom's name to the FFA of Warren County, 6060 FFA Drive Indianapolis, IN 46268 for the Benefit of Thomas Bennett, Warren County, NJ or Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary, 52 County Road 661, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 17, 2019