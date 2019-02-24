VERNON -- Thomas D. Sutphen, age 59, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his residence in Highland Lakes. Born in Warwick, N.Y., to the late William and Mildred (Schlosser) Sutphen, Tom had lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He had been known as an extremely hard worker and was proud of his work accomplishments. Tom was self-employed and dug 48 basements by hand in the Highland Lakes area. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Smith), of Rock Island, Tenn.; his son, Thomas D. Sutphen Jr., of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; his three daughters, Alexis Sutphen and Katie Sutphen, both of Highland Lakes, and Hayley Sutphen, of Rock Island, Tenn.; his stepson, Christopher Smith, of Florida; his brothers, William Sutphen, of Sussex, and Russell Sutphen, of North Carolina; his sisters, Mildred DeGroat, of Highland Lakes, Diana Tintle, of Wantage, and Judy Ballard, Georgeanna Hart and Laura Wallace, of North Carolina; two grandchildren and one grandchild on the way. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019