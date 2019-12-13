Home

Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas E. DeGroat Obituary
SANDYSTON - Thomas E. DeGroat, 82, of Sandyston Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Newton, Thomas was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He attended Branchville School K-8 and was a graduate of Newton High School. He was a butcher for Acme Markets for 37 years before his retirement.
With 55 years of service, Thomas was the oldest active fireman with the Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Company. He was an antique car enthusiast, although he had an interest in all cars. He was well organized and a planner. Thomas was very proud of his Dutch heritage.
The son of the late Charles and Mary DeGroat, Thomas was survived by his bride of 46 years, Jacquelyn "Jacque" D. (Chim) DeGroat; his son, William "Bill" DeGroat and wife, Michelle; his daughter, Kathryn "Kate" Glenn and husband, Matt; his grandchildren, Will DeGroat, Matthew Glenn and Morgan Glenn; and his great-grandson, Liam DeGroat.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, with 7 p.m. firemen's services, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Sandyston Township Fire Company, 133A Route 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
