PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Thomas Edmund DeMott Jr., age 29, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Thomas was born Jan. 1, 1990, in Dover, to Thomas Edmund DeMott Sr. and Thalia Dorothy Vogel. With Thomas' passing we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated. Although, we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, he will forever remain in our hearts. Those left to cherish his loving memory include his parents, Thomas and Thalia DeMott; his brother, Jordan DeMott; and a host of family and friends. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas was held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, Anthem, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. His friends have set up a GoFundMe page under Thomas' name to help with the funeral expenses. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019