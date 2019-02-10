Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DeMott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edmund DeMott Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Edmund DeMott Jr. Obituary
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Thomas Edmund DeMott Jr., age 29, passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Thomas was born Jan. 1, 1990, in Dover, to Thomas Edmund DeMott Sr. and Thalia Dorothy Vogel.

With Thomas' passing we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated. Although, we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, he will forever remain in our hearts.

Those left to cherish his loving memory include his parents, Thomas and Thalia DeMott; his brother, Jordan DeMott; and a host of family and friends.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas was held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, Anthem, Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. His friends have set up a GoFundMe page under Thomas' name to help with the funeral expenses.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.