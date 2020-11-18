Thomas F. Galuppo, Sr.
Hampton Twp. - Former Elizabeth Police Officer
Thomas F. Galuppo, Sr., 91, of Hampton Twp., passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at Newton Medical Center.
Mr. Galuppo was born on July 11, 1929 in Elizabeth, NJ and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1946. Mr. Galuppo was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Elizabeth Police Dept. for 13 years. After retiring in 1968, he and his family moved to Sussex County and he began a career in banking. He was a member of the Elizabeth PBA Local #4, Union County Retired Police Local #3, NJ State Police Local #600 and Retired & Disabled Police of America.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents Dominick and Anna Galuppo, sister Anne (Edward) Holmes, and brother John (Mary) Galuppo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Anna (Cortese), children Ann Marie Noble, Louise
(Raymond) Chattaway, Thomas (Donna) Galuppo Jr., Theresa (Paul) Sensbach, Joseph (Tammy) Galuppo, and Barbara (Richard) Clark. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Edward Brzychcy, Paul Brzychcy, Thomas Galuppo III, Samantha (Kyle) Dawson, Michael (fiancé Ashly) Galuppo, Andrew (Jana) Galuppo, Marisa (Dylan) Ricciardi and Ricky (Holly) Clark, and 4 great-grandchildren, Eddie, Conner, Peter and Ashlyn Brzychcy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 971 Suburban Road, Union, on Saturday November 21, 2020, followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Galuppo's honor to a charity of your choice
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Galuppo family may be shared at www.McCrackenFuneralHome.com