SUSSEX ­-- Thomas F. McMullen, age 86, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Paterson to the late Thomas and Margaret (Dailey) McMullen, Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He lived in the Vernon and Sussex areas for most of his life. Mr. McMullen had been employed for 24 years at Ames Rubber Corporation at its Wantage and Hamburg plants and retired in 1999. Mr. McMullen was a member and past president of the Sussex Over 50 Club and a former member of the Newfoundland Fire Department. He was predeceased by his first wife, Minnie, in 1999; his second wife, Mary, in 2011; and his siblings. Mr. McMullen is survived by his stepdaughters, Maryann Yuppa and Linda Pegnataro, both of Sussex; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019