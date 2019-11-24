Home

Thomas G. Maloney Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Thomas G. Maloney, 73, of Lafayette, died Friday, Nov. 22, at Barn-Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in New York City, New York, Thomas lived in Sparta before moving to Lafayette. He was the owner/operator of a small courier business. An avid Yankee fan, he also enjoyed fishing. Thomas was a devout Catholic and family man.
The son of the late David and Grace (Maxwell) Maloney, Thomas was also predeceased by his brother, Frank Maloney and his sister, Patricia Johansson. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Theresa A. Maloney; his eight children, Jennifer Rodriguez and husband, Ralph, of Honesdale, Pa.; Marianne Jahn and husband, Chris, of Fairfax Station, Va.; Karen Fitzgerald and husband, James, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Beth Maloney of Lafayette; Theresa Mulroony and husband, Denis, of Rockaway; Thomas G. Maloney, Jr., and wife, Michelle, of Rockaway; Katharine Gaydon and husband, Peter, of Andover; and Patrick Maloney, of Wantage; his nine grandchildren, Daniel, Kaitlin, Kerry, Ryan, John, Sydney, Emily, Gavin and Jack; as well as his brother, Jack Maloney of Andover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 South Sparta Avenue, Sparta. Interment will follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
