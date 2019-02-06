NEWTON - Thomas J. Ferrone, 64, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Thomas was born and raised in Rockaway and was a graduate of Morris Hills High School, where he was an avid wrestler. Thomas worked as a mailman for the Rockaway Post Office for 30 years prior to his retirement.

Thomas loved to shoot pool and was the former captain of the pool team at Mt. Hope. He was a private person, but always enjoyed surrounding himself with the people he loved. Most of all, Thomas was the best husband in the world and will be deeply missed.

Thomas was predeceased by his father, Ciro Ferrone; and his brother, Tony. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claudia (Appel) Ferrone, whom he had been with for

35 years and married to for

25 years; his mother, Rita (Kelly) Ferrone; his brother, Jerry, and wife, Deb; his sister, Debi; his brother, Scott; his sister-in-law, Carmen; several nieces and nephews; and his great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ,

400 Morris Ave, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

