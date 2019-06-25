The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Thomas James Walsh Obituary
SPARTA - Thomas James Walsh, 76, of Sparta, died peacefully and with dignity on June 23, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
He was born in Newark on May 22, 1943, to the late Thomas Francis and Olga Petronella. Tom grew up in Hackettstown with his brothers, Dennis, Michael and Kevin (late), and with his cousins, Frank and Nicholas D'Amato.
Tom was an athlete, competing in football and wrestling at West Morris High School. He was also an avid sports fan, faithfully cheering on the New York Giants football team. He was a faithful Catholic and a successful salesman, working at several companies before he worked independently from home.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dale; and his children, Kerry (Pitman) and her husband, Larry, Jeff and his wife, Inessa, Susan and her husband, Manny, and Amy (Snowdon) and her husband, Terry. He is the loving grandfather to Erin Pitman, Caroline Pitman, Thomas Pitman, Alexander Logiadis, Ryan Logiadis, Melania Walsh and Wyatt Snowdon. Tom took much joy from spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial gathering from
6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta, with a repast to follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at 66 Main St., Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to: Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice,
88 Sparta Ave., Newton NJ 07860 or s.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 25, 2019
