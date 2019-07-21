Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Thomas L. Fresh Obituary
SPARTA -- Thomas L. Fresh, age 82, of Sparta, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Born in Newark to the late Harold and Florence (Curtin) Fresh, Thomas had been a resident of Sparta since 1985. Thomas and his wife owned and operated their own real estate appraisal business, Fresh Associates Inc.

Predeceased by his stepson, Chris Grogaard, Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Dolores (Pavlick) Fresh; daughter, Dawn Hopler and her husband, Ray; sons, Jeffrey Fresh, and Robert Fresh and his wife, Elizabeth; stepsons, Karl Grogaard and wife, Abigail, and Erik Grogaard; grandchildren, Caitlin, Matthew, Kevin, Brian, Michael, Andrea, Emily, Amanda, Kyle and Madison; as well as great-grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Owen, Liam, Brendan and Parker.

Services for Thomas are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019
