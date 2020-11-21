1/
Thomas M. "Tom" Bulger
1960 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" M. Bulger
Vernon - Thomas "Tom" M. Bulger, died of natural causes peacefully at his Vernon, NJ home on November 19, 2020 at the age of 60.
Tom was born on March 10, 1960 to James and Maureen Bulger. He was raised with his 7 siblings in Pequannock, NJ and graduated from Pequannock High School in 1978. Tom has been a resident of Vernon, NJ since 1986, where he raised his two children. He was heavily involved in his children's lives and never missed a performance, recital or sporting event. He loved to cook and entertain and will be fondly remembered by his friends for his quick wit and banter. The most recent highlight of Tom's life was becoming a doting grandfather to his grandson Joey.
Tom is lovingly survived by his daughter Erin and her husband Chad Grimes, son Thomas "TJ" Bulger, grandson, Joseph Grimes and mother, Maureen Bulger. He will also be forever remembered by his brothers, Stephen (Mary), Michael, Kevin (Christina), Daniel (Amy), Joseph (Erica), sister, Sharon (Pete) and his numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father James and older brother Jimmy.
Visitation will be held Monday November 23, from 4-8pm at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains, NJ. Due to COVID 19 regulations, the capacity within the funeral home is limited to 37 people. There will be a tent and heaters outside to accomodate a larger crowd. Masks are required, and contact tracing information will be taken upon entry into the funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated privately for the family.
In remembrance of Tom's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Trace Bulger Foundation at www.tracebulgerfoundation.org

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
