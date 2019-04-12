SPARTA -Thomas M. Justin, 72, passed away peacefully April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born in Passaic, he grew up in East Rutherford. Thomas married Nancy Yuscavitch in 1978. They moved to Sparta in 1981 with their first child and proceeded to grow their family with two more children. Thomas was a principal for The Weitzman Group for more than 30 years as well as an adjunct professor at NYU for the past 15 years. Thomas was also a Vietnam veteran.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Claire Justin. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; and children, Michael Justin, Carrie DiGiovanni and her husband, Anthony, and Laura Geerhart and her husband, Gordon; grandchildren, John DiGiovanni and Ava Geerhart; siblings, Vianney (Edward) Justin, Claire Romano and her husband, Bill, James Justin and his wife, Patti, and Joseph Justin and his wife, Cheryl; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Kateri Church, Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Thomas Justin to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital or to World Vision. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2019