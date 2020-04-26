|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Thomas Peter Ferando, 75, of Andover Township, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Thomas lived in Omaha, Nebraska, before moving to New Jersey. He also lived in Colorado for a few years. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era from July 21, 1965, to July 20, 1971. Thomas worked in medical sales for Shared Services at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Thomas loved the outdoors and was a devoted Nebraska football fan. He never missed a game.
The son of the late Thomas Vincent and Angeline Rose-marie (Bucchino) Ferando, Thomas is survived by his son, Nick Ferando, and daughter-in-law, Laura Ferando, as well as their children, Enzo and Zita, all of Colorado; his daughter, Anne Huelbig, and son-in-law, Tom Huelbig, as well as their children, Jesse, Jack and Ellie, all of Branchville; and his ex-wife, Kathy Ferando, of Virginia. He is also survived by his sister, Annette Ferando, and her children, Angela and Alex Ferando, all of Colorado; and his brother, Jim Ferando and wife, Sandie, as well as their children, Carrie and Sam Ferando, all of Colorado.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020