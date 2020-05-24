|
SUSSEX - Thomas R. Emma, age 72, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence after a long illness.
Thomas was born in Hoboken to the late Charles and Evelyn (Mc Caffrey) Emma, and lived in Glen Rock until he moved to Sussex County in 1978. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War era. Mr. Emma was employed by the New Jersey State Police for 25 years, was a member of the mounted police unit, and retired as staff sergeant stationed at the Augusta Barracks.
Tommy's most favored memories included time with his family, vacations to Disney, life in Amish Country, Pa., and "hanging at Romes." He was proud of his participation in the Macy's Day Parade for over 15 years.
Mr. Emma was predeceased by his siblings, Cynthia Hobler and Howard Emma. He is survived by his wife, Lisa A. Emma; his sons, Ron Emma and his wife, Andrea, of Bridgewater, Brian Emma and his wife, Theresa, of Frankford, and Michael Emma and his wife, Sara, of Rockaway; his sister, Patricia Wesson and her husband, Ted, of Largo, Fla.; and 11 grandchildren.
Due to the government health restrictions, private burial services at Beemerville Cemetery have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, and a celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2020