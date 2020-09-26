Thomas R. Emma
Thomas R. Emma, age 72, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence after a long illness. Thomas was born in Hoboken to the late Charles and Evelyn (Mc Caffrey) Emma, lived in Glen Rock until he moved to Sussex County in 1978. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War era. Mr. Emma was employed by The New Jersey State Police for 25 years, was a member of the mounted police unit, and retired as Staff Sgt. stationed at the Augusta Barracks. Tommy's most favored memories included time with his family, vacations to Disney, life in Amish Country Pa, and 'hanging at Romes'. He was proud of his participation in the Macy's Day Parade for over 15 years. Mr. Emma was predeceased by his siblings, Cynthia Hobler and Howard Emma. He is survived by his wife, Lisa A. Emma; his sons, Ron Emma and his wife Andrea of Bridgewater, Brian Emma and his wife Theresa of Frankford and Michael Emma and his wife Sara of Rockaway; his step-daughters, Brittany Brodo and her husband Jason of Newark, DE and Alicia Bilney and her husband Richard of Hamburg; his sister, Patricia Wesson and her husband Ted of Largo, Florida; and eleven grandchildren. Private burial services at Beemerville Cemetery have been held. Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com