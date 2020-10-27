1/1
Thomas Richard Sliker
Thomas Richard Sliker
Sandy Hook, CT - Thomas Richard Sliker, age 69, of Sandy Hook passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rapole) Sliker. Born in Franklin, NJ, on March 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Thomas G. and Beatrice E. (Williams) Sliker. Tom completed his undergraduate studies at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, PA before attending and receiving his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He later served as Executive Vice President at the former Pechiney World Trade, now CellMark USA, LLC for many years before his retirement in March of 2017, where he built many lasting friendships. He was a true fan and supporter of both the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants sports teams and also found great enjoyment golfing with his friends and family. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his beloved wife Nancy of 44 years, other survivors include his devoted children, Corinne (Cori) Reppenhagen, Thomas (TJ) Sliker and Rachel E. Sliker, all of Monroe, his cherished grandchildren, Riley N. and Raegan E. Reppenhagen, his brothers-in-law, Peter Foley and his wife Gina of Collinsville, VA, and John Rapole of Port Jervis, NY, as well as several nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley M. Foley.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at http://www.abriola.com.
After the threat of Covid subsides, we will have a celebration of Tom's life for family and friends. Details will follow.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
