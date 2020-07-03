1/1
Thomas Robert Talmadge
Frankford Twp. - Thomas Robert Talmadge, age 50, of Frankford Twp., NJ passed away unexpectedly Sunday June 28, 2020. Born in Dover, NJ Tom grew up in Byram Twp., had lived many years in Wantage Twp. Before moving to Frankford Twp. Following his years at Sussex County Vo-Tech, Tom began his career as a Machine Operator and had worked over twenty years with Limestone Quarry in Sparta NJ. He was recently working with Irish Draft Construction and Rental of Poughquag, NY as a Supervisor.
Tom enjoyed hunting, Fishing and camping with his family. Tom especially enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved him, especially his daughter and grandson who had him wrapped around their fingers. Being a grandfather was his life's greatest accomplishment.
Mr. Talmadge was pre deceased by his mother Gloria jean Shauger. He is survived by his beloved daughter Candice and her husband Jesse Stevens, his cherished grandson Kane Robert Stevens, his longtime companion Kathy Trumble his step children Joshua and Nicole Trumble and his loving father Seeley and his second Mom Dee Talmadge. Also surviving are his brothers Vince and his wife Rhonda Talmadge, Jason and his wife Samantha Talmadge and Joseph Talmadge, his sisters Tanya and husband Michael Muldoon, Jennifer and husband Hamad Niampa as well as his nieces and nephews Keaton, Dawson Talmadge, Savannah, Brionna and Logan Muldoon, Zion Niampa and Cassandra Talmadge.
Private Arrangements are under the direction of Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ In lieu of flowers memorials in Thomas's memory may be made to Kane's College Fund.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
