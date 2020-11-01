1/1
Thomas "Tommy" Vincent Brodhecker
Thomas "Tommy" Vincent Brodhecker, 28, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Hampton Township. He was the son of Lisa Norman and the late Michael Rolland Brodhecker.
Tommy was born in Newton, NJ. He attended St. Joseph Regional School in Newton and graduated from Eldred High School in Eldred, NY. He was a diligent and valued employee at Brodhecker Farms.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Everleigh Brodhecker; girlfriend, Taylor Talmadge; mother, Lisa Norman; sisters, Dana Brodhecker, Jennifer Renna and her daughter, Gabrielle; grandmothers, Jane Brodhecker and Charney DeMatteo; and faithful Labrador, Molly. He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles: Stephen Brodhecker and wife, Debbie; Mark Leigh; Donald Brodhecker and fiancé, Susan Pederson; Mary Kelley and husband, Glenn; Phillip Brodhecker; Vincent DeMatteo and wife, Glenda; Joanna DeMatteo; and Michael Biccum; and his loving cousins: Autumn Brodhecker and daughter, Emilia; Christopher Brodhecker; Jennifer Moore; Heather Leigh and her son, Owen; John Leigh; Cassandra, Julianna, Samantha, and Jeffrey Brodhecker; Elaine Kelley; Lauren Mangold; and Brianna and Michael Biccum.
He was predeceased by his father, Michael Brodhecker; grandfather, Thomas Andrew Brodhecker; and aunts, Patricia Rose Leigh and Dawn Biccum.
Tommy loved fishing, hunting and driving anything with wheels, tracks or skis. He was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed.
His family is very thankful to Frank Gallo and the sobriety community for all the love and support they gave Tommy.
Services will be held privately. Memorial Donations in Tommy's name can be made to The Center for Prevention and Counseling, 61 Spring St # 3, Newton, NJ 07860, Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826 or Sussex County Board of Agriculture Scholarship Fund, 1 Spring St, Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
