Thomas W. Gaffney

Thomas W. Gaffney passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Roselle, N.J. Thomas resided in Hopatcong, N.J. for twenty-eight years before moving to Jacksonville, Fl. in 1999.

Tom was a coach for the Hopatcong Hawks Soccer Association for many years.

Mr. Gaffney retired, as a District Manager, after twenty years, from Combined Insurance Company. He was the owner, of Gaffney Insurance Agency, Budd Lake,N.J.

Upon moving to Florida, he became an avid golfer and bowler.

He is survived by his wife, Claire of 52 years. Thomas is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister Mary Leola Smith of Belford, N.J. , a half sister Diane Lodzinski of Ovieda, Fl. He is also survived by his six children,

Thomas of Arizona, Debra Homicki of South Carolina, Lori McConway of Kenilworth, N.J., Lisa Rodriguez of Union, N.J., William of Chester, N.J. and Patrick of Kennesaw, Ga. He will be missed by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, and nephew.

A memorial service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 40 Maxim Dr. Hopatcong, N.J. on Monday, July 20th at 10AM.

Burial will follow at the Stanhope Union Cemetery,

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Community Hospice Care Foundation of Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fl. 32257. Also, Mayo Clinic 4500 San Pablo Rd. Jacksonville,Fl. 32224.



