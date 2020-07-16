1/1
Thomas W. Gaffney
Thomas W. Gaffney passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born in Roselle, N.J. Thomas resided in Hopatcong, N.J. for twenty-eight years before moving to Jacksonville, Fl. in 1999.
Tom was a coach for the Hopatcong Hawks Soccer Association for many years.
Mr. Gaffney retired, as a District Manager, after twenty years, from Combined Insurance Company. He was the owner, of Gaffney Insurance Agency, Budd Lake,N.J.
Upon moving to Florida, he became an avid golfer and bowler.
He is survived by his wife, Claire of 52 years. Thomas is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister Mary Leola Smith of Belford, N.J. , a half sister Diane Lodzinski of Ovieda, Fl. He is also survived by his six children,
Thomas of Arizona, Debra Homicki of South Carolina, Lori McConway of Kenilworth, N.J., Lisa Rodriguez of Union, N.J., William of Chester, N.J. and Patrick of Kennesaw, Ga. He will be missed by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, and nephew.
A memorial service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 40 Maxim Dr. Hopatcong, N.J. on Monday, July 20th at 10AM.
Burial will follow at the Stanhope Union Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Community Hospice Care Foundation of Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fl. 32257. Also, Mayo Clinic 4500 San Pablo Rd. Jacksonville,Fl. 32224.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
My great pal Tom
July 9, 2020
You touched my life and will never be forgotten
Marianne Discepolo
Friend
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
Fun Tom!
July 9, 2020
Dearest Claire and Gaffney Family...we are sending our sincere condolences to you all, as you endure this difficult loss. My husband and I met Tom several years ago at Beach Bowl and were then invited to bowl with his group. Despite our lack of bowling skills, or in part because of this lack, we shared many laughs and fun afternoons. Tom always encouraged smiles, offered words of wisdom when needed, and had a very lively spirit. We became fast friends and texted regularly sharing our life events, our mutual political stance, and often just chatting or joking around. Tom was a good man who came from a wonderful generation, which we admired so much. We always looked forward to seeing him and hearing from him, and will deeply miss those moments. Please know how much we respected Tom and valued the times we shared with him. He will be sorely missed and we hope that this brief synopsis of our shared time with him will bring you all some solace as you grieve. We feel very fortunate to have known him. Rest in peace dearest Tom.
Sincerely,
Carl & Marianne Discepolo
Marianne Discepolo
Friend
