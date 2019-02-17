NORTH HALEDON -- Trina Veenstra (Gros), 87 years old, died after a brief illness at Holland Christian Home, North Haledon, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Born to Jacob and Clara Gros in Prospect Park, she was a Sussex-Wantage resident since 1961. Trina worked as a clerk at Baker's Pharmacy in Sussex for many years. She was a faithful member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church since 1961 and was active with the Mr. & Mrs. Bible Study Group at the church. She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother. Trina was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Dykstra, and second husband, Robert Huizer, and was the beloved wife of Gerald Veenstra; devoted mother of Frank Dykstra and his wife, Toni, of Sussex, Karen Niedergall and her husband, Keith, of Hamburg, and Jim Dykstra and his wife, Diane, of Sussex; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, Sheryl Dykstra, Mike Dykstra and his wife, Jamie, Brian, Tyler and Austin Niedergall, Ryan Dykstra and his wife, Rachel, Leanne Ross and her husband, David, and Brandon Dykstra; cherished by a great-granddaughter, Evianna Ross; dear sister of Harry Gros and his wife, Barbara, of Pine Bush, N.Y.; stepmother of Jerry Veenstra and his wife, Donna, and Jeffrey Veenstra, of North Haledon; and four step-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kelsey, Brianne and Jenna. The family will receive their friends from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Sussex Christian School Endowment Fund, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019