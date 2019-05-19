The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sussex Fire Department
25 Loomis Ave.
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Sussex Fire Department
25 Loomis Ave.
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Tucher L. DeGroat


Tucher L. DeGroat Obituary
WANTAGE -- Tucher L. DeGroat, 52, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence.

Born and raised in Sussex, Tucher lived in Arizona for several years before moving back to Sussex County 20 years ago. He was a graduate of High Point Regional High School and participated in wrestling and football. Tucher was known for his wrestling ability and was top in the county. He still supported the school's wrestling and attended matches when he could.

He was the owner and operator of Tucher DeGroat Specialized Hauling and also enjoyed welding. Tucher loved to have fun; especially with his grandson, Kaleb, but always put the needs of others before his own. He also enjoyed tractor pulling.

He was predeceased by his mother, Patri (Guinaud) Rhinesmith; his paternal grandfather, Willard "Bill" H. DeGroat; and his maternal grandparents, Leon and Barbara Guinaud. Tucher is survived by his girlfriend of 25 years, Laurie Guadagno, of Montague; his grandson, Kaleb Barretto, of Montague; his son, James Lee Bush, of Arizona; his father, Willard "Hap" E. DeGroat and his wife, Sherry, of Westtown, N.Y.; his sisters, Tammy Decker and her companion, Larry, of Cuddlebackville, N.Y., Hope Decker and her husband, William, of Westtown, N.Y., Tara Johnson, of Ocala, Fla., and Marlene Smith and her husband, John, of Wantage; his paternal grandmother, Eileen (Blackmore) DeGroat, of the Plumsock section, of Wantage; his stepfather, Harold Rhinesmith, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Tucher's memory to High Point Wrestling, P.O. Box 699, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 19, 2019
