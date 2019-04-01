STILLWATER - Tyler James Rodimer, 23, of Stillwater, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Morristown Memorial Hospital as a result of an automobile accident.

Born on March 4, 1996, Tyler was the son of Richard Rodimer and Lorie (Hosko) Rodimer. He lived most of his life in Rockaway and Stillwater. He was a graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and earned his bachelor's degree with honors from East Stroudsburg University in 2018. He was employed by Hudson Farm in Andover. An avid outdoorsman, Tyler was a very accomplished fisherman. He achieved his Eagle Scout rank in 2014. He and his family were members of the Manzanedo Rod and Gun Club in the Poconos.

In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his paternal grandmother, Julia Rodimer and maternal grandmother, Sallie Hosko. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Daniel Rodimer and Robert Hosko, and his great-uncle, Bishop Frank Rodimer.

A big guy with a big heart, Tyler's laugh and smile will be sorely missed by his uncles and aunts, many cousins, their spouses, and his great friends and their families.

In celebration of Tyler's life, visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Brian Sullivan at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 48 Tranquility Road (Route 517), Andover Borough.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to NJ Sharing Network in memory of Tyler. www.njsharingnetwork.org

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 1, 2019