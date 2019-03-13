SPARTA - Ursula L. Gorham (Ammaturo), 73, of Sparta, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on March 12, 2019, after a six-month struggle with

cancer. Ursula was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to Sparta in 1986 from Bloomfield.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a program assistant at the Gruenert Center for adults with developmental disabilities in Lake Hopatcong. She then volunteered for many years at Father John's Animal House in Lafayette - caring for her beloved cats four mornings a week.

Ursula was an avid traveler, having visited more than a dozen countries abroad, including Italy on three separate occasions. By nature, she was a private person who chose her friends carefully, yet suffered others gladly. Whoever was fortunate to really know her soon valued her friendship and generosity.

Ursula is survived by her husband of 49 years, Peter, who knew from the start that she was "the one." They were married 364 days after they met.

Ursula was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Gorham; her father, Salvatore Ammaturo and mother, Christine Imbriano; and stepfather, Albert Imbriano. She was the devoted mother of Brien Gorham and his wife, Heather Hersey, of Seattle, Wash., and Ursula Gorham and her husband, Anthony Oscilowski, of Olney, Md., and the loving grandmother of Joseph and Dillon Oscilowski. She is also survived by her beloved siblings, Antoinette Auditore, Anna Hopper and husband, John, and Mary Lu Casazza and husband, Dominick.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home at 22 Main St., Sparta. Visitation with Ursula's family will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the funeral home. Friends are also invited to attend Ursula's Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y.

Ursula's family expresses deep appreciation for the care and compassion provided during her illness by Waina Cheng, M.D., Frank Kane M.D., The Rev. David McDonnell, and the staff of the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, especially Sue Peters, R.N.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ursula's name to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2019