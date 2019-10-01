|
|
HACKETTSTOWN - V. John Pappalardo, 79, of Hackettstown, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, surrounded by his family. John was born in Corona, N.Y., and was a longtime resident of Byram Township before moving to Hackettstown.
John was a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was presently treasurer for St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Council #13677. He was a Eucharistic minister and an original trustee of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Sparta.
He was a former football coach for the Andover Arrows and Pope John High School and an assistant baseball coach for the Hobb Engler Little League. He was an active member of his community winning the 2012 New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association Volunteer Award. He loved to paint and was an avid football fan. He also loved fishing, especially with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia (Morley) Pappalardo; he is the devoted father of John Pappalardo and his wife, Kerry, Bruce Pappalardo and his wife, Michelle, and Vince Pappalardo and his wife, Debbie; and beloved grandfather of Brandon, Heather, Michael, Kayla, Jason and Andrew.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Kateri. There will be a private interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 1, 2019