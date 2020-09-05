Vernon Lee Haubrich
Franklin - Vernon Lee Haubrich, age 68 of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at his home.
Born in Paterson to the late Irving J. and Ruth (Love) Haubrich, Vernon was known as someone who would do anything for anyone. He loved his family, garage, cars, and music.
Predeceased by his parents; sons Joey and Sean Haubrich; and siblings Diane Rocco, Dennis, Ronnie, and Mark Haubrich, Vernon is survived by his life partner, Catherine Campbell; sons Bob Haubrich and wife Betsy, and Stephen Secola and his significant other Casey Conover; stepdaughters Stacy Dean and husband Victor, and Diana McGuire and husband Keith; brother Everett Haubrich and wife Lisa; sisters Ruthie Campbell and husband Eben, and Marsha Campbell and husband George. He is also survived by his fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Vernon will be on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 10AM in the North Hardyston Cemetery. A celebration of Vernon's life will follow in the Franklin Firemen's Pavilion. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com