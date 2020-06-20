Vichi J. Card
Vichi J. Card
Branchville - Vichi J. Card, 67, of Branchville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home.
Born and raised in Newton, Vichi lived in Newton until moving to Branchville over 20 years ago. She was a 1970 graduate of Newton High School and in 1974 received her BA from East Stroudsburg University, where she also received her Masters in Early Childhood Education. Vichi was a Kindergarten and Elementary Resource Room Teacher at Green Hills School in Green Township for over 30 years, where she was also named Teacher of the Year. Prior to Green Township, Vichi taught at Marion McKeown School in Hampton Township.
A member of NJEA and SCEA, Vichi was a former member of the Branchville Planning and Zoning Board and the Branchville Board of Education. She loved to travel and made friends throughout the world.
The daughter of the late Delfino and Frances (nee Marion) Minelli, Vichi is survived by her husband of 42 years, Norman Card.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Entombment will be private in Newton Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
