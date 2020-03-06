Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main Street
Branchville, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main Street
Branchville, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas R.C. Church
210 Route 206
Sandyston, NJ
View Map

Victorine G. Visconti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victorine G. Visconti Obituary
VERNON - Victorine G. Visconti, 92, of Vernon, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
Born in North Bergen, Victorine lived in Hudson County and Cranberry Lake before moving to Vernon. She graduated as an RN from St. Dominic's School of Nursing in 1948. She was a nurse for the Union City Visiting Nurse Association before her retirement in 1980.
The daughter of the late Cyril and Catherine M. (Miller) Hannan, Victorine was predeceased by her husband, Michael P. Visconti, in May of 2015; her daughter, Kathleen Wistermayer, in February of 2011; and her brother, Cyril Hannan. She is survived by four sons, Michael Visconti and wife, Susan, of Pinehurst, N.C., Patrick Visconti and wife, Laura, of Vernon, Peter Visconti and wife, Maria, of Rochelle Park, and Daniel Visconti and wife, Jennifer, of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; two brothers, Frances Hannan, of North Bergen, and Martin Hannan of Springfield, Vt.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Thomas R.C. Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston, followed by interment in Beemerville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victorine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -