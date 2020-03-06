|
VERNON - Victorine G. Visconti, 92, of Vernon, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
Born in North Bergen, Victorine lived in Hudson County and Cranberry Lake before moving to Vernon. She graduated as an RN from St. Dominic's School of Nursing in 1948. She was a nurse for the Union City Visiting Nurse Association before her retirement in 1980.
The daughter of the late Cyril and Catherine M. (Miller) Hannan, Victorine was predeceased by her husband, Michael P. Visconti, in May of 2015; her daughter, Kathleen Wistermayer, in February of 2011; and her brother, Cyril Hannan. She is survived by four sons, Michael Visconti and wife, Susan, of Pinehurst, N.C., Patrick Visconti and wife, Laura, of Vernon, Peter Visconti and wife, Maria, of Rochelle Park, and Daniel Visconti and wife, Jennifer, of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; two brothers, Frances Hannan, of North Bergen, and Martin Hannan of Springfield, Vt.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Thomas R.C. Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston, followed by interment in Beemerville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 6, 2020