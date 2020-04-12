|
NEWTON - We are sad to announce the passing of Vincent Buchinsky Jr., aged 70, at Newton Medical Center on April 6, 2020 from complications from COVID-19.
He was the devoted dad of daughter, Brettlyn Veronica Roberts (John Roberts), of Hackettstown, and son, Kyle Vincent Buchinsky, of Newton, and dear brother of Patricia McIlvaine (Buchinsky) of Pownal, Maine. He so loved his grandson, Bram, and granddaughter, Rosalie, children, of Brettlyn and John. They always made him smile, as did the weekly game nights he shared with his son Kyle. He will be missed by his cousins John, Barbara, Judith and Audrey, all in Australia, and Casey, of New Jersey, and many dear friends, especially Denise Cocchiaro Cohen, with whom he spent many hours sharing their common love of art. He is also survived by Kimberly Fleming (Partl), former wife and mother of Brettlyn and Kyle. He was predeceased by his parents Vincent and Veronica (Alseika) Buchinsky.
His silly humor, dedication to his family, and caring and easygoing nature will be sorely missed by family and friends. The world has lost a very talented, award winning, abstract artist. He graduated from Pratt University in 1976 with a bachelor of fine arts and Montclair State College, in 1983, with a master of arts. He generously shared his love for art with hundreds of others through his 30-year career as an art teacher at Harrison High School, adjunct professor at Sussex County Community College and most recently in classes he gave to other art-loving seniors. His artwork has been displayed at numerous galleries in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and in Boston. The source of his creative inspiration came from, in his own words, "I use the turbulence of life ... love, joy, happiness, forgiveness, redemption, birth and death …things that we all share."
A private celebration of life will be held in the future. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the love of those he touched; may his memory never be forgotten and his artwork continue to inspire others.
In lieu of flowers, add your memories or condolences to the family through the Smith-McCracken website, www.smith-mccrackenfuneralhome.com, and please call a relative, friend or neighbor who may be feeling isolated during this scary time, and tell them how important they are to you. Please consider making a donation to the Newton Medical Center's fight against COVID-19 in honor of Vincent. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020