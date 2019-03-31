CATONSVILLE, Md. -- Vincent G. Grey passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Recognized worldwide throughout the transportation industry as one of the pioneers of containerization, Grey spent his entire career in maritime and associated fields. Following his 1950 graduation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., he sailed as a licensed marine engineer with American Export Lines. He left the sea and continued his education at Columbia University, obtaining a master's degree in mechanical engineering and graduate studies in industrial engineering. He joined the American Standards Association (now called the American National Standards Institute) in 1958. There he initiated the drive to develop a series of intermodal freight containers of high and dependable quality according to specific, tested requirements, which would earn the designation of American Standard Containers. This led to widespread acceptance around the world, thus becoming known as International Standard Organization (ISO) Containers. Anyone who has seen a large container ship fully loaded with containers from many countries knows how far this idea has spread. And while many are aware that container use greatly reduced the cost of shipping and delivery time of cargo, it is also true that his work changed forever how goods are shipped around the world. For his perception and years of dedication, he received the Outstanding Professional Achievement award from Kings Point. Grey's work remained within the maritime industry, holding jobs with the Standards Institute, a trade association, the U.S. Maritime Administration, a container manufacturer, and ultimately opened his own container consulting company in 1982, where he worked until he left the industry in 2001. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Active as a church member at the St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, from 1982 until 2016, he served in numerous capacities as trustee, building steering committees, the ministry advisory board and the choir. Interested in gardening, he became an accredited New Jersey Master Gardener, serving as organizer and leader of the Harvest House Garden Project, which grows fresh produce for a soup kitchen for needy families of Sussex County. Grey moved to Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Md., in 2016 and was involved in the Gardening Club and the Fishing Club. He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 66 years; three children, Eileen Grey, Gary Grey and Anita Nikiel; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place from 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, located in Charlestown Retirement Community at 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, Md. A Catholic Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at the chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Ave., Catonsville, Md. If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Vincent G. Grey's name to either the Catholic Relief Services (CRS.org) or Gilchrist Hospice (gilchristcares.org). Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019