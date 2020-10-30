Vincent Patrick Allen
Vernon - Vincent Patrick Allen, 71 passed away on October 27, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ. Vincent was born on August 3, 1949, in Bronx, NY to Vincent and Mary (Ford) Allen.
He grew up in Bergen County and worked as a mechanic until 1982 when he moved to Vernon, NJ, and started Allen Trucking and Excavating, Inc. He also worked as a welder for Bon Chef in Lafayette, NJ for 17 years before retirement.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, loved Chevy's and Nascar, enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chief's and was an avid history buff.
He had a heart of gold, with a fantastic sense of humor, and always the life of the party.
His love for God, his country, and "made in USA", was undeniable.
Vincent was married 50 years to the love of his life Maria "Bunnie" (Sigalos) Allen, and the father of two wonderful daughters Kim (Allen) Frisbie and Maria Kathryn Allen, and his son-in-law Tom Frisbie, two cherished grandchildren Tom Frisbie Jr. and Tori Frisbie. Family meant everything to him, they were his pride and joy.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, November 7th from 1pm to 3pm with services at 2pm at the Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Ct). For directions and condolences go to www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Newton Medical Center Foundation in memory of
Vincent P. Allen.