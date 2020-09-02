Vincent Raymond Coniglione, Sr.
Newton - Vincent Raymond Coniglione, Sr., 78, of Newton, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Vincent was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Salvatore and Theresa (Mancato) Coniglione. He loved horse racing and playing cards. Vincent enjoyed visiting Florida and was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Vincent is survived by his daughter, Terri Boscia; his sons, Vincent Coniglione, Jr. and wife, Margaret, Brian Coniglione and wife, Leeann, and Adam Coniglione; his grandchildren, Nico and Dominic Boscia, Colin Coniglione, Alexa Coniglione, and Luke and Juliet Coniglione; his sister, Joann Pascuita; his beloved companion of many years, Pat Ruffino; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Swartswood Rd, Newton, NJ 07860.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association: Gift Processing, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuner alhome.com
.