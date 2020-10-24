1/1
Vincent Robert "Bobby" Knoll Jr.
Vincent "Bobby" Robert Knoll, Jr.
Sandyston - Vincent "Bobby" Robert Knoll, Jr. 60, of Sandyston, NJ passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Newton Medical Center.
Vincent was born in Middletown, NY to the late Vincent Robert and Ruth (Brundage) Knoll. He grew up in Walker Valley, NY before moving to New Jersey 36 years ago. Prior to his retirement he worked as an Executive for Jones Lang LaSalle in New York City. Vincent was an ordained minister and lifetime member of the Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member of Ducks Unlimited, North Jersey Antique Engine and Machine Club and Delaware Valley United Methodist Church. Vincent was a Minor League Baseball Umpire and coached Little League baseball for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, fishing, hunting, boating and splitting wood. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
The beloved husband of Lori Knoll, he is survived by his children, Albert Kodan-Hammock and Rebecca Knoll, his siblings Tammy Sullivan and her husband Brendan, Kurt Knoll and his wife Veronica, Clint Knoll and his wife Karen, Amanda Knoll and her partner Bob, his sister-in-law Lisa Kodan and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. A funeral service will be held privately. A graveside service will be held at Layton Cemetery in Sandyston, NJ on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vince's name to the Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/donate or Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department at 133A County Road 645, Sandyston, NJ 07826. Condolences may be shared online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
