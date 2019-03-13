OAK RIDGE - Viola Herron, 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born July 13, 1931, in Rockaway, to the late Clara (Jugan) and the late William List. Viola was known throughout her life as "Tootsie."

Tootsie married Carl Herron in 1949 and in February just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. As newlyweds they resided in Rockaway, then in California for a short time. They later returned to New Jersey and raised their family in Lake Hopatcong. She will best be remembered for the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and for being an avid lottery and Bingo player.

Tootsie was predeceased by her loving parents; her sister, Genevieve Whan, in 2010; and her brother, William List, in 2004. She is survived by her beloved husband, Carl; her loving daughters, Judy Bush and her husband, Dean, of Virginia, Carol Voigtman and her husband, Daniel, of Vernon and Cindy Coursen and her husband, Randy, of Oak Ridge; her cherished grandchildren, Melissa, Cheryl and Jessica Szeman, of Virginia, Christina Covello and her husband, Nick, of Florida, Lisa Poust and her husband, Robert, of Pennsylvania, and Samantha Coursen, of Oak Ridge; her great-grandchildren, Jeff, Cassidy, Joey, Samuel and Max; her dear sister, Arlene Mount and her husband, Raymond, of Wharton; and her dear brother, Joseph List and his wife, Judy, of Rockaway; as well as many nieces and nephews, and a cherished goddaughter, JoAnn Pascoe, of California.

The final disposition will be private by the family.

The family would like to thank the Healthcare Center at Bloomingdale for being so kind and compassionate while Tootsie was in their care.

Memorial donations may be made in Viola's name to: , 425 Eagle Rock Ave. # 203, Attn: Development Dept., Roseland, NJ 07068. Log onto www.sticklesoltes

funeralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2019