Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
Viola M. (Guest) Sanders Obituary
GOSHEN, N.Y. - Viola M. Sanders (Guest), 96 years old, died peacefully at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, N.Y., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Born to Angus and Lizzie May Guest in Andover, N.J., she lived in Sussex, N.J., for 30 years, then Pennsville for several years then back to Sussex, then Unionville, N.Y., for 32 years before moving to Goshen, N.Y., four years ago. Viola worked for the housekeeping department at Newton Medical Center for many years before retiring. She was a doting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Viola is predeceased by three daughters, Dorothy and Arbutus Ramage, and Sandra Wildrick; four sons, Thomas Ramage, Robert Anderson, Floyd and Charles Sanders; nine sisters; and four brothers, and is the devoted mother of Alice Henderson, of Cortland, N.Y., Katherine Buchnam, of Milford, Pa., Marjorie Hess, of Salem, N.J., Harriet Little, of Wantage, N.J., Elaine Schoonover, of Hendrick, IA, Geraldine Gould, of Middletown, N.Y., Harold Sanders, of Kershaw, S.C., and Larry Sanders, of Unionville, N.Y.; dear sister of Violet Gould, of Wantage, N.J., and Eva Hendershot, of Newton, N.J.; and is cherished by 30 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery, Wantage, N.J.
Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
