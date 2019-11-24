|
Virginia C. Gallo Morville, 91, passed from her beloved home Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Newton, to Vencencinza Geramani and James Gallo, and was a member of the Newton High School Class of 1945. "Ginny," as she was best known to friends, married George W. Morville, Sr. in 1949. They went on to raise three children.
Ginny was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. In early years she worked as a bank teller at Sussex and Merchants Bank and was secretary/treasurer and bookkeeper of the G.W. Morville Agency. For 27 years Ginny was a member of the Newton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered in the Coffee Shop and later as a patient representative. She also volunteered for many years with the Salesian Sisters. As a devoted Mom, she was very often den mother to Cub Scouts, Brownie leader, and room Mother. Ginny was also a proud member of the Red Hat Society.
Her hobbies were knitting afghans for her family and friends, reading, movies and traveling. Her shared love of fly fishing took Ginny and George on many a trip to the Mirimachi River in New Brunswick, Canada, and the Florida Keys. Her "happy place" was "down the shore" walking Ortley Beach, gathering shells at sunrise, showing her family the "'greatest show on earth;" watching her pelicans in Florida; or riding on George's boat around Swartswood Lake with George and Debbie.
Virginia's greatest passion was her family who fondly christened her "Mimi." She is survived by her three children and their families: Kathy and John Fairley of Arlington, Vt.; George W. Morville, Jr. of Stillwater, and Tommy and Margie Morville of Branchville. She dearly loved her nine "Grand 'Munchkins" and their spouses: Lisa Fairley Counsell and Merrick Counsell of Dorset, Vt.; Sean and Whitney Ohlandt Fairley of Natick, Mass.; Scott Fairley and Beth Gula of Acton, Mass.; Nicole Morville Brand and John Brand of Fredon; Meredith Morville Reilly and Vincent Reilly of Fredon; Jesse Morville of Blairstown; and Ryan Morville and his partner, Holly, of Lake Hopatcong; Matthew Morville and his partner, Brianne McGlone of Wantage; and Christopher Morville of Branchville. Her nine dear "Great-Grand Munchkins" are: Lola, Sadie and Jude Brand; Jameson, Dylan and Shay Reilly; Roman Morville; and Cameron and Carter Anne Fairley. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Muriel Gallo, and brother-in-law, Clarence Metzgar; and so many loving nieces and nephews whom she cared for deeply.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, George, in 1989 and was the last remaining sibling of her large family: Brothers - Raymond Rosano, Albert, Ernest, and Nick Gallo; sisters - Jeanne Rosano, Irene DeGroat, Midge DeGroat, and her twin, Anna Mills. She was also predeceased by stepbrother Anthony Gallo and stepsisters Rose and Mary.
Ginny always made friends easily and was blessed with so many throughout her life - some long gone, some who remain, but all who were dear to her. You will find her close if you walk the beach in early morn, watch a pelican fly over the shore, fish a wide river or an ocean flat, gaze off into the woods through a picture window or curl up with a good book in your favorite chair wrapped in the warmth of her afghan.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a funeral service at noon, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Newton Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Newton Medical Center Foundation, 175 High Street, Newton 07860; Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860; or St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 24 Halsted Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019