VERNON - Virginia Elsie Davis (Mowen), 82, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Born to Edward and Elsie Mowen in East Orange, she had lived in Lincoln Park before moving to the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon 39 years ago. Virginia worked as an assistant buyer for Sears in Wayne for 20 years, retiring in 1991. She took great joy in gardening around her home and was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Virginia is predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth McCarthy, and a brother, Theodore Mowen and was the beloved wife for 40 years of George Davis; devoted mother of George Ercolino and his wife, Peggy, of Fishkill, N.Y., and Stephen Ercolino and his wife, Kathy, of Wayne; loving grandmother of Megan, Stephen and Melissa; dear sister of Mary Mulcahy, of Tucson, Ariz., Edward Mowen and his wife, Doris, of Beacon, N.Y., and her twin sister, Frances Mowen, of Kearny.

The family will receive their friends 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2019