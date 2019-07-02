SUSSEX -- Virginia L. Crum, 89 years old, died peacefully at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born to Carl and Pearl Conner in Franklin, she had lived in Franklin, Hamburg and most recently Sussex. Virginia worked as a factory worker for Accurate Forming in Hamburg for many years. She was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Sidney W. Crum Sr. (2014), and three brothers, Carl, Donald and Clinton Conner, and was the devoted mother of Patricia Morrison and her husband, Paul, of Sussex, Sidney W. Crum Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Hardyston, and Terry Crum, of Hamburg; loving grandmother of Paul, Mike, Jennifer, Chris, Misty and Mark; cherished great-grandmother of David, Tyler, Timothy, Madison, Dakota, Isabella, Maggie, Logan, Lucas and Nicholas; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 5, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 2, 2019