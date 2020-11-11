Virginia Louise (Peterson) Woods
Fredon Township - Virginia Louise (Peterson) Woods, 66, of Fredon Township passed away from brain cancer Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Virginia "Jini" was born in Montana to the late Waldo and Lois, the middle child of three girls. She grew up in Montana and Colorado and in 1974 she married Richard Woods, DVM. Always a top student, two years later she earned a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development from Colorado State University. Rich and Jini drove their pick-up truck cross-country to Newton, NJ where she lived for the next 40 years. They had two children. After leaving her job as a pre-school teacher, Jini focused on raising her family and running the business side of Rich's veterinary practice.
Jini was a voracious reader, a talented soprano who performed Handel's Messiah at Carnegie Hall with The Masterwork Chorus and an active member of Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church. She was known for her pies, especially apple. Over the years Jini raised five puppies to become guide dogs for The Seeing Eye. As a crafter, she crocheted and knitted baby items for church and knit matching Christmas stockings for her entire family. She was also a breast cancer survivor. Jini was smart and kind, generous beyond measure and a doting 'Mammu' to her three grandsons. Her family was very important to her and she remained close with her two sisters all her life. All who knew her will miss her.
In addition to her parents, Jini was also preceded in death by her infant brother, Ronald. She is survived by her husband, Richard Woods; daughter, Lisa (Scott); son, Kenneth (Nikki); grandsons, Spencer, Finn and Zachary; sisters, Linda Rains (Douglas) and Beth Dodds (Troy); three nieces and a nephew; as well as her beloved dog and cat.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jini's name to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860 or Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Rd, Newton, NJ 07860.
Due to Pandemic Restrictions, a memorial service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
