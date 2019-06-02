VERNON -- Virginia M. Blanchard, 81, of Vernon, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Newton Medical Center with her devoted husband of more than 62 years by her side. Born in Franklin on May 10, 1938, to the late Raymond and Mary Christian, Ginny lived most of her life in the Franklin-Hamburg area, retiring to Melbourne Beach, Fla., in 1998. She had recently moved back to New Jersey. Ginny is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Blanchard; her sons, Michael and his wife, Nancy, of Vernon, and Thomas and his fiancée, Lynn Fitzpatrick, of Calabash, N.C.; her grandchildren, Cody Blanchard and his wife, Nicole, Ashley McInerney and her husband, Michael, Kimberly Blanchard and her fiancé, Bernie Wawzyanick, Brittany Hoag and her husband, David, and Kelsey Blanchard and her fiancé, Timothy Payton; her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Adaline, Julia and Colt; and her sister, Janet Bayles. Private graveside services will be held at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta at a later date. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019