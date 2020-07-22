Virginia M. Boscia
On Saturday July 18, 2020, Virginia M. Boscia entered into eternal life at the age of 96.
Born on August 26, 1923 she grew up in Paterson and Clifton. Virginia was the widow of William A. Boscia, Sr., who died in 1998 after 56 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her parents Francis J. and Antoinette P. (Otten) Gaughan; her brothers Francis J. Gaughan (Marilyn) and William P. Gaughan (Joan); as well as her sisters Annette Ryan (James) and Margaret R. Stuckey (Edward). She survived by her sons William A. Boscia, Jr (Irene) of Jim Thorpe, PA, Deacon Edward F. Boscia (Theresa) of Franklin, and Richard K. Boscia (Theresa) of Philadelphia, NY. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She and her husband William moved to Fair Lawn in 1950 and raised their 3 sons there. After retirement they moved to Wantage and later Holiday City. After her husband William's death, she lived in Greenwich Twsp. until she moved to an assisted living facility. She worked at a variety of clerical jobs starting as a bank teller at the age of 18 and worked until her retirement at the age of 62. In earlier years she enjoyed camping, visiting most of the lower 48 as well as square dancing. She was a lifelong baseball fan and rooted for the Mets. She was an avid reader until her eyesight waned and then began to listen to audio books.
There will be a requiem Mass at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hardyston. A viewing will be held one hour before, from 11am to 12pm at the Church. Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude the Apostle Church. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416.