Virginia Rose Heath
Hackettstown - Virginia Rose Heath, 71, of Hackettstown, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Hope.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Virginia was a long time resident of Main Street in Hackettstown. She was a residence manager for Morris County A.R.C. in Washington Township, where she worked for 25 years before her retirement. Virginia was an avid animal lover. She showed german shepherds with her husband, Douglas, and bred and raised chihuahuas. Virginia, or better known as, "Mama Heath, The Big Kahuna, or as her grandchildren called her, Memar" had such a way with words and touched so many lives. She was a straight arrow advocate for those who could not speak for themselves. She feared nothing or no one. Virginia passed away peacefully holding her granddaughter, Brittany's hand.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Rose (Legett) Mizerak, Virginia was also predeceased by her husband, Douglas Heath, who died on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Joseph and Sara Stephens of Tucson, Arizona, Denise Bingel of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Gary Stephens of Netcong, and Douglas and Nikki Heath of Shelbyville, Tennessee; her sisters, Stephanie Mizerak of Oxford and Debbie Anderson of Shelbyville, Tennessee; her brother, Anthony Caccavale of Baltimore, Maryland; her grandchildren, Shelby, Brittany, Douglas, Danielle, Amanda, Sarah, Taylor, Daman and Devyn; as well as her great-grandchild, Little Joe.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
