OLYMPIA, Wash. - On the morning of March 31, Virginia Whitehouse (Earle) died quietly, releasing her spirit and energy from her once lively and strong body.

Teacher, arts administrator and grand supporter to all who pursued their passions, Ginnie took pride in raising "five only children" with her husband, Bruce, who predeceased her in 2017. Their partnership on Earth lasted 63 years. A resident of Olympia, Wash., since 2004, Virginia was raised in Cedar Grove, N.J., attended Bloomfield High School and graduated with a theater degree from Denison University in 1954. Ginnie and Bruce resided in Sparta, N.J., for 48 years, where they were active members of St. Mary's Episcopal Church and Cornerstone Playhouse. Ginnie served as the executive director of the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council prior to her retirement. Before that, she was the longtime registrar for Fairview Lake YMCA Camp and worked as a teacher at Newton High School and for Hilltop Montessori School and was secretary at St. Mary's. In retirement, Ginnie served as a literacy volunteer, traveled and enjoyed participating in community events. She and Bruce were active members of St. Christopher's Community Church in Olympia, supporting youth programs and serving as lay ministers.

The legacy Virginia leaves behind to her five children, nine grandchildren, their spouses and two great-grandchildren includes a love of the performing arts, appreciation for nature and the great outdoors, and an abiding curiosity in the world that surrounds us.

A Rite of Christian Burial service will be held at 4 p.m. today, at St. Christopher's Community Church, 7902 Steamboat Island Road NW. A future memorial service for Bruce and Virginia is planned to occur at St. Mary's in Sparta, N.J., where their ashes will be interred together.

Donations to honor Virginia's memory can be made to the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council (https://www.scahc.org/Partners-and-Supporters) or Earthbound Productions, home to Olympia's annual Procession of the Species (http://www.procession.org/DonateFunds.php). Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 3, 2019