Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Walter D. Wickham


1940 - 2020
Walter D. Wickham Obituary
DINGMAN'S FERRY, Pa. - Walter D. Wickham, 79, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born in Newton, N.J., Nov. 17, 1940, to the late Jean and Walter Wickham. Walt was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a driver for Roadway and retired from Teamsters Local 560. Walt was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Linda; his sons, Denney, Kurt (Chrissy) and Jason; his stepdaughter, Christine (Ted) Fournier; and his four grandchildren, Alex, Cooper, Taylor and Joshua.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, with love and respect to Walt's family and friends, services will be private. Cremation will take place with Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home in Stroudsburg, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2020
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
