Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Newton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Red" Fowler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter "Red" Fowler Obituary
HAMPTON - Walter "Red" Fowler, 71, of Hampton Township, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a Vietnam Army veteran, Red served his country from Feb. 28, 1966 to Feb. 19, 1969. Red worked as a subrogation claims adjuster for Selective Insurance Company of America in Branchville for 40 years, before his retirement.
Red lived in Hampton Township for over 35 years. He enjoyed being with his family, taking care of his home, and working in the yard.
Son of the late Walter and Lorraine (Erben) Fowler, Red was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Downing. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy (Lemon) Fowler, of Hampton Township; his son, Zac Fowler, of Stillwater, who is the head athletic trainer at Pope John High School; his brothers, Jeffrey Fowler, Robert Fowler and Michael Fowler, all of Pennsylvania, and Larry Fowler, of Alabama; and his sister, Linda Whelan, of New York.
A memorial viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton. Interment is private.
Memorial donations may be made to the ,
P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now