HAMPTON - Walter "Red" Fowler, 71, of Hampton Township, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at home.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a Vietnam Army veteran, Red served his country from Feb. 28, 1966 to Feb. 19, 1969. Red worked as a subrogation claims adjuster for Selective Insurance Company of America in Branchville for 40 years, before his retirement.

Red lived in Hampton Township for over 35 years. He enjoyed being with his family, taking care of his home, and working in the yard.

Son of the late Walter and Lorraine (Erben) Fowler, Red was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Downing. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy (Lemon) Fowler, of Hampton Township; his son, Zac Fowler, of Stillwater, who is the head athletic trainer at Pope John High School; his brothers, Jeffrey Fowler, Robert Fowler and Michael Fowler, all of Pennsylvania, and Larry Fowler, of Alabama; and his sister, Linda Whelan, of New York.

A memorial viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton. Interment is private.

P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.