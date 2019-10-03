|
NEWTON - Walter G. Carlson, 76, of Newton, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Walter moved to Cresskill, N.J., when he was two months old. He lived in Cresskill until moving to Newton 12 years ago. Walter was a truck driver for Passaic Metal in Passaic before his retirement in 2003.
The son of the late Walter and Olga (Pedersen) Carlson, Walter is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Carlson; his children, Lorise Goeke and husband, Chris, of Phillipsburg, Dane Carlson and wife, Lisa, of Lafayette, Justine Giovanetti and husband, Mark, of Hampton, and Ilona Colón, of Frelinghuysen; and his grandchildren, Marc, Danielle, Todd, Allison, Cara, Cilenna, Joshua and Angelina.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 8 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 3, 2019