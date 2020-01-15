|
|
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. - Walter Joseph Mezger, 69, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, N.Y.
The son of Richard and Mary (Kurnath) Mezger, he was born Dec. 22, 1950, in Passaic, N.J., and was a resident of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., since 1985. Walter served in the United States Navy, was a member of the Beemerville Volunteer Fire Department, and a master mechanic for STS Tire and Auto, Sparta, N.J.
Walter was predeceased by his sisters, Paula and Marion, and brothers, Mark and Martin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cathleen Mezger; his loving children, Aaron Mezger, Jason (Dara) Mezger, and Kelly Lyn Caputo; as well as, brothers, Richard and Michael; and sisters, Teresa Mezger and Mary Clare Lozaw. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kaiden and Isabella Mezger, of Ohio, Madeleine and Mikayla Heater, of Ohio, and Gianna Rose Heller, of Pennsylvania; and his great-grandchildren, Malaesia and Kyiah, of Ohio; along with all of his nephews and nieces and his little buddy, Darbe.
Walter will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and loyal friend, proud patriot and U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting the family lake house in Canada.
Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford Twp., Pa., privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Walter's life will be held at 1 p.m. April, 11, at Beemerville Fire House, Beemerville, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to Delaware Township Ambulance Squad, 135 Park Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa 18328 and Delaware Township Volunteer Fire Department, 131 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa 18328. Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 15, 2020