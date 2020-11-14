Walter L. Clinton
Walter L. Clinton, beloved husband of the late Marilyn Ryan Clinton, passed away on Thursday, November 12th 2020 at the age of 87 years old. Walter died peacefully in his home in Newton, NJ with his 3 children (Deborrah, Walter, and Diane) by his side after years of battling Alzheimer's disease.
Walter was born at home on January 7th, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, second youngest of 11 children to parents LeRoy Clinton and Marion Windram. Growing up in the city, he recounted the splendor of watching the Naval Ships come to dock at the Red Hook pier and having ice delivered by horse-drawn wagon. He got his first job at age 13 as a delivery boy for a local butcher, where he would carry the meat on the basket of his bicycle. He suffered the loss of his mother at a young age and was raised mostly by his sister, Dorothy. Walter went on to marry the love of his life, Marilyn, in 1952. They had known each other since elementary school.
In his early twenties Walter served in the United States Army as a medic, stationed in Aberdeen, MD. He often said he loved his time in the military so much that on the morning of his discharge he decided to stick around for lunch. Over the years he continued to work in the meat business, starting off as a butcher in Brooklyn and ascending all the way up to Vice President of Sales for Porky Products in Carteret, NJ. He took great pride in his work and would frequently tell stories to his grandchildren about the restaurants he would go to with clients. In his words, Grandpa's job was to "do lunch".
Walter loved his wife Marilyn immensely. They were a quintessential couple whose stories are intertwined. They started their family in Long Island, raised their kids in Newtown, Connecticut and ultimately settled in Newton, NJ. Married for 67 years, together they built a family legacy that expanded to seven great-grandchildren. He loved family gatherings, making people laugh, and going out to eat at restaurants, where he became a favorite of local wait staff. He was a wonderful father and loving grandfather who always had a smile on his face and a story to tell, and he will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Florinda Espression, Megan Espression, and Tara Jesika Reyes Espression for the love and exceptional care they provided Walter during his battle with Alzheimers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn and is survived by his children: Deborrah Herzenberg DiMatteo,Walter Clinton Jr, and Diane Perigo, sons-in-law:Anastasio DiMatteo and David Perigo, Grandchildren: Michael Herzenberg, Sarah Florio and husband Michael, Lindsey Perigo, Matthew Perigo and wife Amanda, Amanda Clinton and fiance David Lake, McKenzie Perigo, Anthony Perigo, and Christopher Perigo, Great-Grandchildren: Braedon Perigo, Olivia Herzenberg, Bradley Perigo, Mary Florio, Ryleigh Perigo, Michael D. Florio, and Everly Perigo.
Funeral Services will be private for immediate family only at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
"Well Marilyn, it's time to go." ~ WC